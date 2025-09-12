Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

LEN opened at $140.20 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

