Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $584.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.45. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

