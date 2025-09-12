First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $24,618,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $224.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.73 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

