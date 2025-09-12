Crh Plc $CRH Stock Position Increased by Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168,995 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 14.2% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

