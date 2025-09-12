Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 115,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $273.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $291.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

