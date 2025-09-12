First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 241.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BIV stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.