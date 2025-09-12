Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 1.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

