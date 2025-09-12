Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Trimmed by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $350.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.45. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

