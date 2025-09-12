1,104 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Acquired by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2%

ROST opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

