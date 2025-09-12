Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $415.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.10. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

