Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Labcorp comprises 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LH opened at $280.02 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Labcorp news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

