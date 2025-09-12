eCIO Inc. Invests $129,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

