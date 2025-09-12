eCIO Inc. Invests $96,000 in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,487,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,545,000 after purchasing an additional 455,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 9.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

