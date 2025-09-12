eCIO Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $12,892,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.1%

PACCAR stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

