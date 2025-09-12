Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.89.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ADBE opened at $350.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.