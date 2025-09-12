Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.52.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

