Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $517.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

