Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

IRTC stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $187.57.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 226 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $35,918.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,999.47. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $8,424,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

