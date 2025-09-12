DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 83.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

SARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of SARO opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

