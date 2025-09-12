Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

