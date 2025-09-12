Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.17 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

