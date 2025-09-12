Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

