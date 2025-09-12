Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in India Fund, Inc. $IFN

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in India Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in India Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in India Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in India Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in India Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in India Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN opened at $15.06 on Friday. India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

