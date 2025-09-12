Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,581 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

