Modern Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,309.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

