Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

