Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 439,938 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 411.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,938 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

