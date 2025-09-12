Head to Head Comparison: QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) versus Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QXO and Her Imports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $1.95 billion 7.35 -$1.07 million ($0.21) -101.22 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QXO.

Volatility and Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QXO and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 11 3 3.21 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00

QXO presently has a consensus price target of $33.73, suggesting a potential upside of 58.66%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QXO is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QXO beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

