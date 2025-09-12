Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $320.99 and last traded at $325.92, with a volume of 5507510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 366,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,996,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

