UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $200.01 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $200,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after buying an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 1,002,813 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,470,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 445,241 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0%

STLD opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

