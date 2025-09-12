Advisory Alpha LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

