BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $207.32 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $207,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

