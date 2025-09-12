BROOKFIELD Corp ON Makes New Investment in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,761,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,216,000. TXNM Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $165,816,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $161,678,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $84,090,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

