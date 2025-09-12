BROOKFIELD Corp ON Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,409 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.37% of Brixmor Property Group worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.1%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

