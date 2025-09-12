Comparing Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -6.97% 7.48% 2.66% Cassava Sciences N/A -66.16% -53.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Cassava Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Cassava Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $42.07 million 1.22 -$6.48 million ($0.22) -15.59 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($2.55) -0.85

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cassava Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Cassava Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

