18,815 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,646 shares of company stock valued at $21,634,454 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.9%

CASY stock opened at $553.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.42 and a twelve month high of $557.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.51 and a 200-day moving average of $471.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.25.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.