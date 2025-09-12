BROOKFIELD Corp ON Takes $9.19 Million Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 93.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $16,354,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,785,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,257,000 after acquiring an additional 287,792 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

