BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,572,000 after buying an additional 347,729 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,820,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,999,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,788,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after buying an additional 120,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $129,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

