Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Birchbrook Inc.

Birchbrook Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 39.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $945,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $92.11 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.