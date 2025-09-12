BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CARR opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.