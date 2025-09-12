Birchbrook Inc. Purchases 1,133 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 8,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

