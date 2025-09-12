Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV opened at $44.82 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

