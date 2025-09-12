Compass Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.