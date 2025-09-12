Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stake Boosted by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Optima Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $83,747,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,435,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

