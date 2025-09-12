11,290 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Acquired by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 681,364 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,246,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
