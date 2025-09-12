Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 189,638 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IEF opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.