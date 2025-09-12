Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 189,638 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
IEF opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
