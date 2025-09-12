Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

