Optima Capital LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Optima Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,502,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $189.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

