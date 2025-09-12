Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.69. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

