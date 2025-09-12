Optima Capital LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Optima Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZFEB. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.